Longford's Glennon Brothers win TTJ 'Softwood Trader of the Year' for fourth consecutive year

Longford's Glennon Brothers has won the ‘Softwood Trader of the Year’ Award for a fourth consecutive year, the Timber Trade Journal’s most coveted award.

The TTJ Awards are widely seen as the most prestigious in the timber sector.

The Award was once again open to companies across Europe, the UK and Ireland, to vote for their choice of ‘Best in Class’ timber supplier. Glennon Brothers is still the only home-grown timber supplier to have won this award!!

Mike Glennon, Joint Managing Director said, “We are delighted to win the prestigious TTJ award for Softwood Trader of the Year 2022, completing a four-in-a-row of triumphs since 2019, despite once again being up against an exceptionally strong list of fellow nominees. To follow up our success of the last three years in the same category is especially pleasing and I’d like to sincerely thank our customers for voting for Glennon Brothers, and for their continued support and faith in us.

"This year has continued to be challenging for the sector as it has continued to deal with the aftermath of Covid-19, the tragic Russian invasion of Ukraine, the resulting energy and inflation hikes, and a more uncertain trading environment. Throughout the period, we have endeavoured to support our customers as best we possibly can, and their reciprocal commitment to Glennon Brothers is so greatly appreciated. Over 900 families in the UK and Ireland, depend on Glennon Brothers, for their livelihood. On their behalf, I would like to say a big thank you, for your business.”

Pat Glennon, Joint Managing Director commented; “Picking up this award for a fourth time, is another proud moment for Glennon Brothers and will mean an awful lot to our colleagues across the business. To maintain a level of service to our customers that they are willing to acknowledge by way of this award is a fantastic achievement for our entire team, who have continued to work tirelessly throughout this challenging period. Our mantra is ‘from forest to front door, we endeavour to care more’ and we will do our utmost to uphold this in the eyes of our customers in the years ahead.”

Published in the UK for nearly 140 years, the Timber Trades Journal (TTJ) is one of the most widely respected magazines in the timber sector. With a core readership of timber importers, distributors and builders’ merchants the TTJ coverage ranges from forestry, production, distribution and end user markets.

As a result of this, organisations and businesses sponsor the prestigious annual TTJ Awards, recognising the achievements of the Timber Trade Industry. The 26th TTJ Awards ceremony took place at InterContinental Park Lanes, London.