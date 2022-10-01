Longford punter boosts finances by €40,500

One punter from Co Longford woke up on Saturday morning with a massive smile on their face after they turned some loose change into a jaw-dropping amount from Friday evening’s EuroMillions draw.

The anonymous customer called into their local BoyleSports betting shop and placed a €1 accumulator on the numbers 2, 11, 16 and 26 as well as a €5 treble on numbers 11, 16 and 26, to all be pulled from the machine.

Their luck was in as all numbers were drawn.

The awesome bets defied the odds of 33,000/1 and 1,500/1, meaning the punter was able to leave the shop with a total sum of €40,506 with €33,000 secured from the accumulator and €7,500 from the treble.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said, “Congratulations to our County Longford punter who had the best Friday possible after turning €6 into €40,500 when picking four of their favourite numbers in the EuroMillions draw. We wish our customer the best of luck with their winnings.”