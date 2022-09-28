Search

28 Sept 2022

ALERT | A number of Longford road closures to facilitate improvement works

ALERT | A number of Longford road closures to facilitate improvement works

ALERT | A number of Longford road closures to facilitate improvement works

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

28 Sept 2022 2:34 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Motorists are being advised of a number of Longford road closures to facilitate improvement works.

Kennedy Drive, Longford
The road at Kennedy Drive, Longford will be closed from 8am to 5pm on Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, October 28.  Local access only diversions will be in place. This closure is to facilitate works on footpaths.

Road at Bridge L5169 Feehalm Longford
The road at Bridge L5169 Freehalm, Longford will be closed from Monday, October 3, 2022 to Monday, October 21 2022.

This is a 24 hours closure and it is to facilitate works on the bridge. 

Colehill Road Safety Improvement Works
The R399 Drumanure, Colehill, Co Longford will be closed from 8am to 6pm on Monday, October 3, 2022 to Friday, October 7, 2022. The road will be closed at Junction of R399 and N55 and at Junction of R399 and R 393. Diversions will be in place.

The closure is to facilitate Road Safety Improvement Works.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media