ALERT | A number of Longford road closures to facilitate improvement works
Motorists are being advised of a number of Longford road closures to facilitate improvement works.
Kennedy Drive, Longford
The road at Kennedy Drive, Longford will be closed from 8am to 5pm on Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, October 28. Local access only diversions will be in place. This closure is to facilitate works on footpaths.
Road at Bridge L5169 Feehalm Longford
The road at Bridge L5169 Freehalm, Longford will be closed from Monday, October 3, 2022 to Monday, October 21 2022.
This is a 24 hours closure and it is to facilitate works on the bridge.
Colehill Road Safety Improvement Works
The R399 Drumanure, Colehill, Co Longford will be closed from 8am to 6pm on Monday, October 3, 2022 to Friday, October 7, 2022. The road will be closed at Junction of R399 and N55 and at Junction of R399 and R 393. Diversions will be in place.
The closure is to facilitate Road Safety Improvement Works.
