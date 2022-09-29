More money required for south Longford town's streetscaping plans, meeting is told

There are renewed calls for Lanesboro to be prioritised for State funding to enhance its streetscape appearance
Pressure is coming on Longford County Council officials to prioritise Lanesboro for further State funding to improve the south Longford town's all-round aesthetic appeal.
Local Cllr Gerald Farrell told last week's Ballymahon Municipal District meeting of the need for greater State focus to be directed towards a town still adjusting to the loss of its two biggest employers-Bord na Mona and the ESB.
“We haven’t had a lot of luck lately and it is a fantastic town with huge potential,” he said, when seeking for streetscape funding to be ringfenced to the town.
“We want to keep it updated as much as possible because it’s a tourist attraction,” he added.
Fellow Lanesboro Cllr Mark Casey said while any funding directed towards the town had to be welcomed, monies earmarked for streetscaping purposes had already been spent last year.
