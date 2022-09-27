Budget 2023: Specific package of €1.3 million for Longford to replace rates income lost through Lough Ree Power Station closure

Minister for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke TD
Minister for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke TD has announced this evening that he has secured additional funding for Longford County Council.
The Longford / Westmeath Fine Gael representative stated, “I am delighted to have negotiated again this year a specific package for Longford County Council of €1.3 million to ensure they can continue on providing key services to all citizens of Longford.
“This money replaces the rates income lost through the closure of Lough Ree Power Station.
“As Minister for Local Government and Planning, it is imperative to me that Local Authorities are appropriately resourced to discharge their responsibilities and key role in our communities.
"Longford County Council provides more than 1,000 services and employs significant staff. They must not be constrained by lack of funding and I am happy this additional measure provided through Budget 2023 could be secured.”
