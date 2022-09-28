Search

28 Sept 2022

Longford local authority chiefs urged to 'go after' Bord na Móna

The Bord na Mona plant at Mount Dillon. Photo: Michelle Ghee www.gphotos.ie

A Longford councillor has urged local authority bosses to launch legal action against Bord na Mona over the state of a rural road outside Lanesboro

Liam Cosgrove

28 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Bord na Móna could be set to face legal action from local authority bosses amid claims homeowners living close to the semi state's Mount Dillon works have been “terrorised” by heavy duty trucks going up and down a rural roadway.

The claim was made at last week's meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District on foot of heightening concerns from local residents living along Lanesboro's Clofower road.

The fallout is believed to revolve around a contractor enlisted by Bord na Móna to draw horticultural peat as the semi-state presses ahead with its 'brown to green' transition.

“There is most definitely a serious problem there with lorries,” said Fianna Fáil Cllr Mick Cahill.

“For all the money that has been spent on it and I know this has been raised by numerous councillors.

The Colehill based local representative said the time had come for council chiefs to “do something about it,” before the road deteriorates any further.

Independent Cllr Mark Casey went a step further by suggesting the council launch legal proceedings without delay.

“I think we should be looking at bringing Bord na Móna to court for the damage they have done to our road,” he said.

“It's absolutely dreadful and it's dangerous. Locals are being terrorised by these lorries going up and down the road.”

In an attempt to underline those sentiments, Cllr Casey revealed how a tractor almost turned over while attempting to pull in and let a lorry navigate down the narrow road.

“We should try and follow them because there is an awful amount of damage on it and they destroyed it,” he said.

Area engineer Brian McNeela suggested putting a three tonne weight restriction on the road, a proposal Cllr Colm Murray said needed to accommodate local farmers.

“Is three tonnes sufficient to allow tractors go up and down the road,” he said.

“You don't want to discommode some of the local farmers either.”

