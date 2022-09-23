PICTURES | Impressive new artisan market brings great buzz to bustling south Longford town of Ballymahon

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
After a very successful first artisan market on September 10 with a wide range of baked goods, locally produced crafts, honey and vegetables, the next Ballymahon Artisan Market market is on Saturday, September 24 from 10am to 2pm. If you’d like any further information please contact ballymahonartisanmarket@gmail.com
We hope you enjoy this gallery of photographs from the inaugural Ballymahon Artisan Market captured by Shelley Corcoran. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
