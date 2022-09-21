PICTURES | All the fun of the fair in Longford at magical Cullens Fun Fair

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
The colourful and magical Cullens Fun Fair rolled into Connolly Barracks, Longford last week and it proved to be a big hit with all ages. The Fun Fair was in town from September 9 - 18 and people can't wait for it to return.
We hope you enjoy this gallery of photographs from Cullens Fun Fair in Longford captured by Shelley Corcoran. Don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
