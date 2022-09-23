Longford man fined for public order

A defendant who pleaded guilty to drug possession and public order breaches was fined a total of €350 at Longford District Court.

Joe Stokes (32) of 51 Springlawn, Longford was before Judge Bernadette Owens on three charges. The defendant was charged with two public order offences and one count of possessing drugs.

Sergeant Enda Daly told the court the DPP consented to summary disposal of the matter, explaining that the value of the drugs was in the region of €20 or €30.

Solicitor Anthony Feeney said his client was entering a plea of guilty to all the charges. Sgt Daly outlined the details of the case. He told the judge that at 9:30pm on the date officer responded to calls regarding a male acting suspiciously in the Springlawn area.

When the officers got there they encountered Mr Stokes. They directed him to leave the area. Although the defendant did so, the Gardaí encountered him a short time later returning to where he was directed to leave. Mr Stokes became aggressive and abusive to the Gardaí and so he was arrested.

When brought to Longford Garda Station he was searched and the officers found a small plastic bag containing white powder.

The defendant admitted ownership, saying it was cocaine for his own use. The defend had four previous convictions, primarily for public order offences.

Mr Feeney explained that his client had been going through relationship difficulties at the time.

The solicitor outlined how Mr Stokes was staying with his mother and drinking heavily. The legal representative said the father of four had addressed his relationship problems and was once again in the family home.

Mr Feeney said the defendant accepted his behaviour on the night was unacceptable. Stokes told the judge he was not working and was in receipt of a disability payment.

Judge Owens imposed a fine of €150 for engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and a fine of €200 for the charge of failing to comply with the directions of a Garda. The cocaine possession charge was taken into consideration.