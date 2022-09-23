Search

23 Sept 2022

Longford man fined for public order

Longford Courthouse.

Longford Courthouse

Reporter:

News Reporter

23 Sept 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A defendant who pleaded guilty to drug possession and public order breaches was fined a total of €350 at Longford District Court.

Joe Stokes (32) of 51 Springlawn, Longford was before Judge Bernadette Owens on three charges. The defendant was charged with two public order offences and one count of possessing drugs.

Sergeant Enda Daly told the court the DPP consented to summary disposal of the matter, explaining that the value of the drugs was in the region of €20 or €30.

Solicitor Anthony Feeney said his client was entering a plea of guilty to all the charges. Sgt Daly outlined the details of the case. He told the judge that at 9:30pm on the date officer responded to calls regarding a male acting suspiciously in the Springlawn area.

When the officers got there they encountered Mr Stokes. They directed him to leave the area. Although the defendant did so, the Gardaí encountered him a short time later returning to where he was directed to leave. Mr Stokes became aggressive and abusive to the Gardaí and so he was arrested.

When brought to Longford Garda Station he was searched and the officers found a small plastic bag containing white powder.

The defendant admitted ownership, saying it was cocaine for his own use. The defend had four previous convictions, primarily for public order offences.

Mr Feeney explained that his client had been going through relationship difficulties at the time.

The solicitor outlined how Mr Stokes was staying with his mother and drinking heavily. The legal representative said the father of four had addressed his relationship problems and was once again in the family home.

Mr Feeney said the defendant accepted his behaviour on the night was unacceptable. Stokes told the judge he was not working and was in receipt of a disability payment.

Judge Owens imposed a fine of €150 for engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and a fine of €200 for the charge of failing to comply with the directions of a Garda. The cocaine possession charge was taken into consideration.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media