Longford developer given €50m Athlone office block green light

A Longford developer is planning on creating 500 new jobs after a €50m nine storey office complex in Athlone was given the green light.

Mark Cunningham's Avenir Assets Management DAC received the go-ahead in recent days from Westmeath County Council for the ambitious development on the outskirts of the midlands town.

The project is located on a prominent two-acre site just off the N55 Ballymahon Road roundabout and the N6.

The building itself spans 10,137 square metres in total with focus already switching to potential anchor tenants.

When contacted by the Leader, the Chartered engineer said: “It it was time Dublin based companies started having a regional presence where development land is more readily available and family homes can be delivered at a more affordable price.”

It's those sentiments allied to how Athlone has been designated Regional Growth Centre in government policy which the former AIT student hopes will entice at least one or more multinational firms to the area.

“The site location offers an excellent opportunity for the creation of a high quality office space suitable for foreign direct investment HQ office space requirements for either a single or multiple tenancies,” added Mr Cunningahm.

“The site is located in the centre of Ireland with excellent transport links.

“A phased delivery of office space with a flexible layout, parking and high quality external amenity spaces would be an attractive work base for both Irish and international entities.”

When complete, the multimillion euro investment will become one of Athlone's tallest buildings, behind the 12-storey Sheraton Hotel in the centre of town.

The plans provide for the construction of two blocks - Block A, comprising seven storeys, and Block B, stretching to a larger nine storey development as well as a three-storey car park.

A distinctive interconnecting link bridge between first and sixth floor levels is also included witth an outdoor terrace at s Block A's sixth floor and eighth floor in Block B.

The project was given planning approval subject to 16 conditions, one of which includes the payment of over €230,000 in development levies.