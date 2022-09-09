Search

09 Sept 2022

Man on knife and threat to kill charges at Longford property

Mullingar Courthouse

Mullingar Courthouse

Reporter:

News Reporter

09 Sept 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A defendant brought before Mullingar District Court last week will hear how the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) wishes to proceed at next week's sitting of Longford District Court.

Gordan Jakimenko (39) of no fixed abode was before the court facing six charges stemming from three incidents.

The defendant was charged with theft, trespass, threatening to kill and producing a knife at 22 Hazel Grove, Prospect Woods, Longford on June 23 last and of failing to comply with the directions of a Garda and trespass at the Vintage B&B, Moydow, Longford last June 14 and 16 respectively.

Judge Bernadette Owens was told Judge Alan Mitchell had refused jurisdiction on all charges at a District Court sitting on June 23.

The court was told the defendant was admitted to bail, but was not in a position to meet the conditions to provide an address and not enter Longford.

Judge Owens remanded Mr Jakimenko in custody with consent to bail to appear before Longford District Court on September 13 for DPP direction.

The judge certified for a Croatian interpreter on that date.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media