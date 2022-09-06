€20m funding announced for new Midlands hospice

Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore has been selected as the site for a new 20-bed specialist palliative care unit. Capital funding of €20m has been announced for a new specialist palliative care inpatient unit for the Midlands.

Once complete, the hospice will provide essential access to specialist palliative care inpatient services for patients and their families across the Midlands.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the unit fulfils a Programme for Government commitment to have a hospice serving every region in the country.

Announcing capital funding for the project, the Taoiseach described it as a “significant milestone for palliative care in the Midlands”.

“Our Programme for Government commits to developing a hospice providing essential access to specialist palliative inpatient care for people with life limiting illnesses, and their families,” Taoiseach Martin said.

He continued: “I’m aware of the enormous work and commitment that has been provided by voluntary hospice groups and colleagues in the HSE, who have worked tirelessly with Minister Stephen Donnelly to progress this much needed service over the past 15 years, and the funding contributed to date."

Chief Officer of the HSE Midlands Louth Meath, Des O’Flynn, welcomed the funding for the Level 3 Midlands Specialist Palliative Care / Hospice Unit: “This decision is warmly welcomed and represents one of the most significant investments in health care in the Midlands for many years.”

The HSE Midlands boss described the announcement as the culmination of many years of work and advocacy by many local organisations and groups and staff within the HSE.

“We’d like to thank the Department of Health and the Government for making this announcement,” Mr O'Flynn said, “We’d also like to thank the Hospice Groups in the Midlands namely Laois Hospice, Longford Hospice, North Westmeath Hospice, Offaly Hospice and South Westmeath Hospice and all their volunteers who have fundraised for various palliative care initiatives through-out many years including the new hospice.

“In addition we would like to thank Hooves-4-Hospice, an all-Midlands Group established by the Lions Club in the area who have fundraised specifically for the Midlands Hospice and the Irish Hospice Foundation who have advocated and supported the project since inception,” the Chief Officer of the HSE Midlands Louth Meath concluded.

The Midlands Hospice development, expected to be completed by the end of 2025, will make Tullamore a hub for the provision of specialist palliative care services across the Midlands, including day care, outpatient, inpatient and community services.

The new development will be co-located on a site provided by the HSE at the Midland Regional Hospital.