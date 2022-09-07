Longford gears up for long awaited return of Culture Night

Longford is looking forward to the return of Culture Night, which is set to take place on Friday, September 23.
All events and activities are free and celebrate culture, creativity and the arts. Over sixteen events are set to take place across County Longford. Highlights include:
African Irish Carnival
Following on from the massive success of the African Carnival Event in 2021, the Longford African Network is presenting the African Irish Carnival for Culture Night 2022.
This event will include up and coming Edgeworthstown based trad-rock band, 4 Degrees West and Daddy Showkey and his band, originally from Lagos, Nigeria.
The event will take place in the former discotheque ‘Blazers’ in the heart of Longford town.
Festival of Culture in Ballymahon
The Festival of Culture to be held in Ballymahon is a two-day celebration of the many cultures that we have in our community.
The festival encourages communities and cultures to come together in harmony through participation and engagement with the arts.
The festival will showcase various arts, music, food, and dance from cultures around the world. The events will take place at Bridgeways FRC main Hall, St Matthew's Church and Skelly’s Bar.
The festival begins on Culture Night with a concert in St Matthew’s Church with Bridgeways Voices Choir followed by the classical quartet Simply Strings.
Full details of all events happening across the county will be published in next week’s Longford Leader.
Culture Night in County Longford is funded by the Arts Council in partnership with Longford County Council Arts Office.
Culture Night or Oíche Chultúir is a national moment, celebrating all that makes up the richness and diversity of Culture in Ireland today.
It aims to connect people to cultural activities locally and nationally and aims to open up pathways to ongoing engagement.
Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern encouraged everyone to get involved in Culture Night 2022.
He said, “It is great to welcome Culture Night 2022 to Longford. I know all involved, including Longford County Council’s Arts Office, have been busy organising many great events to take place on Friday, September 23. Make sure to see what is happening and go along and enjoy some free cultural events.”
Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added,
“The Council proudly supports Culture Night as a great evening of local culture and creativity. All events are free, with something on offer for everyone.” For further information on Longford Culture Night, check out CultureNight.ie or follow Culture Night on social media.
