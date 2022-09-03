PICTURES | Smiles all round as 'Friendly' Marathon returns to streets of Longford

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Following a two year hiatus, the Abbott Longford Marathon made a welcome and long awaited return to Longford last weekend.
Photographer Shelley Corcoran was out and about to capture some of the excitement which greeted runners as they crossed the finish line in Longford town last Sunday.
Hindsight can be a great thing, especially when it comes to managing money. Get a head-start with these expert insights
St Mel's College principal Malachy Flanagan has hailed the achievements of this year's Leaving Certificate students
The aim of the survey is to learn from the experiences of bereaved parents to find out what is working well, and what could be improved
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.