Search

31 Aug 2022

Troy resignation a “disadvantage” to Longford-Westmeath constituency, claims Carrigy

Ministers defend Robert Troy over omission of property sale from declarations list

Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy believes the constituency has suffered a blow with the resignation of Deputy Robert Troy from government.

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

31 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

The loss of a Minister for State is a “disadvantage” to Longford Westmeath Senator Micheál Carrigy has said of the resignation of Deputy Robert Troy from government.

The Fianna Fáil Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion resigned the role last Wednesday evening shortly after 9pm.

The Dáil Deputy made the announcement saying: “I am issuing this statement as a serving TD for the constituency of Longford/Westmeath to officially announce my resignation as a Minister of State.

“The last ten days have been extremely difficult, but I would like to sincerely thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the large number of colleagues across the political divide who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me,” he said.

The TD said he has not tried to conceal anything, and his biggest offence is his “lack of due diligence”.

Deputy Troy said he wanted to stress the errors he made were “genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional” adding, “I hold myself to a high standard and that is the reason I have taken this decision of my own counsel.”

Micheál Carrigy has served as a Senator for the Industrial and Commercial Panel since April 2020. He said affording Deputy Troy a chance to clarify matters would be a good thing: “I think he should be given an opportunity to speak before the Dáil.

Every elected representative is answerable to the people,” the Ballinalee politician said, “It's a decision he made himself, based on a number of errors he made. I do feel he should be given the opportunity to answer questions on the record in Dáil Eireann.”

Senator Carrigy continued: “He felt the errors he made weren't becoming, so you have to accept his decision. It's only right that we, as politicians, are held to a high standard. The public have to have confidence in the elected member in both houses, be it Seanad or Dáil.”

The Senator for the Industrial and Commercial Panel said overall the constituency loses out with the resignation: “I think it's a disadvantage to Longford Westmeath. Having two ministers for State in the government for the constituency was a positive, but it's a decision he has made himself.”

Senator Carrigy would not be drawn on the the implications for the next Dáil election: “My sole concern is to get myself elected as a Fine Gael TD in Longford Westmeath, to make sure we elect two TD in the constituency for the next general election.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media