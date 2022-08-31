Troy resignation a “disadvantage” to Longford-Westmeath constituency, claims Carrigy

The loss of a Minister for State is a “disadvantage” to Longford Westmeath Senator Micheál Carrigy has said of the resignation of Deputy Robert Troy from government.

The Fianna Fáil Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Trade Promotion resigned the role last Wednesday evening shortly after 9pm.

The Dáil Deputy made the announcement saying: “I am issuing this statement as a serving TD for the constituency of Longford/Westmeath to officially announce my resignation as a Minister of State.

“The last ten days have been extremely difficult, but I would like to sincerely thank the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and the large number of colleagues across the political divide who have shown their support and who continue to have trust in me,” he said.

The TD said he has not tried to conceal anything, and his biggest offence is his “lack of due diligence”.

Deputy Troy said he wanted to stress the errors he made were “genuine errors and human errors and were not intentional” adding, “I hold myself to a high standard and that is the reason I have taken this decision of my own counsel.”

Micheál Carrigy has served as a Senator for the Industrial and Commercial Panel since April 2020. He said affording Deputy Troy a chance to clarify matters would be a good thing: “I think he should be given an opportunity to speak before the Dáil.

Every elected representative is answerable to the people,” the Ballinalee politician said, “It's a decision he made himself, based on a number of errors he made. I do feel he should be given the opportunity to answer questions on the record in Dáil Eireann.”

Senator Carrigy continued: “He felt the errors he made weren't becoming, so you have to accept his decision. It's only right that we, as politicians, are held to a high standard. The public have to have confidence in the elected member in both houses, be it Seanad or Dáil.”

The Senator for the Industrial and Commercial Panel said overall the constituency loses out with the resignation: “I think it's a disadvantage to Longford Westmeath. Having two ministers for State in the government for the constituency was a positive, but it's a decision he has made himself.”

Senator Carrigy would not be drawn on the the implications for the next Dáil election: “My sole concern is to get myself elected as a Fine Gael TD in Longford Westmeath, to make sure we elect two TD in the constituency for the next general election.”