Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Terence (Terry) Devlin, 'El Rocio’, Top Road, Strandhill, Sligo / Longford



The death occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022 of Terence (Terry) Devlin, ‘El Rocio’, Top Road, Strandhill, Co Sligo (F91Y7N9) and formerly of Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved wife and best friend Olwyn, brother Tony and sister Winifred and treasured father of Karyn, Alison and Wayne. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Eugene, Kevin and Leo, cherished grandchildren Alan, Ciara, Oisín and Liam, son-in-law Mond, daughter-in-law Clara, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, September 1 from 4pm to 8pm. Cortége will leave his home on Friday, September 2 at 10:30am travelling via Strandhill beachfront and returning to stop at his home and onwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Service of Committal at 2pm.

Service of Committal will be live streamed via https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Matthew (Matt) Kelly, Farnivane, Bandon, Cork / Moyvore, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork and in the presence of his loving family, on Sunday, August 28, 2022 of Matthew (Matt) Kelly, Farnivane, Bandon, Cork and late of Moyvore, Co Longford.

Matthew (Matt), (ex. Dept. of Agriculture), beloved husband of Catherine (nee Connolly) and dear father of Grainne, Gavin, Mark and Eoin, and brother of the late Maisie. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, family, sister-in-law Marian Connolly, son-in-law Wesley, daughter-in-law Fiona, Eoin's partner Kelly, grandchildren Henry, Freda, Charlie, Harry and Matthew, brothers Hugh and Michael (USA) and Brendan (Longford), sister Imelda (McLoone, Donegal), brother-in-law Michael, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

May Matt Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Tully (Mickey Tally), Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his family, after a short illness, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 of Michael Tully (Mickey Tally), Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Tommy and Willie, sister Kathleen, nephews and niece. Michael will be loving remembered by his family, wife Colette, children Edel, Enda, Ellen and Michael, sons-in-law Sean and Davy, daughters-in-law Breda and Lorna, his (14) beloved grandchildren, brother Packie and sister Ann (USA), brother-in-law Finn, sisters-in-law Noreen, Mary and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, his good neighbours and dear friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Mickey.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, August 29 from 6pm concluding with prayers 8pm. Funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday, August 30 at 1.40pm travelling via the Soran Road, for Funeral Mass at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: https://m.facebook.com/ParishofClonbroney/ Family flowers only please.

Philomena Moohan, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in Roscommon University Hospital, on Sunday, August 28, 2022 of Philomena Moohan, Anratabeg, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon and formerly of Kinlough, Co Leitrim and Fulham, London, UK.

Philomena will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from her home on Tuesday, August 30 to the Holy Rosary Church, Ballyleague Co Roscommon (N39 HV52) arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 31 at 11am with burial afterwards in Kinlough Cemetery, Kinlough Co Leitrim. (Approximately 2pm).

Funeral Mass can be viewed on following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague

Rev John James Wilson, Enniskillen, Fermanagh / Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Rev John James Wilson, Enniskillen, Fermanagh/ Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Reverend John James, Faithful Pastor and one of ‘Mr Wesley’s Preachers’, late of the Graan Abbey Care Home and formerly Irvinestown Fold.

Friends are welcome to call at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Tuesday, August 30 from 5pm to 7pm. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Irvinestown Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 31 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Ballintemple, Church of Ireland Churchyard, Ballinagh, Co Cavan (arriving 3.45 pm).

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Methodist Child Care Society. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, and sent to Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT942ES. Lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

Kathleen Sullivan (Kelly), Rathconnell, Mullingar, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 of Kathleen Sullivan (Kelly) of Rathconnell, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly of Coole, Castlepollard.

Predeceased by her mother Rose, father William and daughter Claire. Sadly missed by Pat; her children Michael, Shane, Patrick, Theresa, Marie, Kathleen and their partners; brothers Liam, Joe, Patrick, Gerard and Richard; sisters Marie, Theresa, Ita (Donoghue), Patricia (Manning) and Philomena; grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence at Rathconnell (Eircode: N91 K2A4) on Monday, August 29 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole for 11.30am Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, August 30, with burial afterwards in Whitehall Cemetery. House private for family on Tuesday morning please. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast at the following link: https://coole-church.click2stream.com/.

Nancy Neary (née Lenehan), Muckinagh, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, in her 91st year, on Saturday, August 27, 2022 of Nancy Neary (née Lenehan), Muckinagh, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Tom. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving sons Tommie Joe and Michael (Haulie), daughter-in-law Una, grandchildren Kevin, Cathal and Clara, brother Kevin, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday evening, August 29 from 6pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 30 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Those attending Nancy's funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and to continue best practice.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;