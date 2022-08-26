Rehabcare Longford undertake 100km walk

A fundraising event by the service users in Rehabcare Longford will see them cover the 100km distance between Maynooth and Longford as part of a virtual trek. The virtual walk will raise much-needed funds to reach a €10,000 goal to provide funding for a Tovertafel system for service users in Rehab Longford.



The one month challenge runs from August 15 to September 15. Caroline Clarke is the programme supervisor at Rehabcare Longford: “A lot of service users and staff here are into walking. This is something we felt that everybody in the service could get involved with, no matter what their ability,” she said of the choice of the fundraiser.



Rehabcare Longford staff will track the distance and each individual participant will have a tracking sheet: “It will be measured on smartphones or smartwatches.”



The choice of the 100 km walk from Maynooth to Longford along the Royal Canal was chosen as symbolic representation of distance: “We are not literally walking from Longford to Maynooth, it's a yardstick to show our service users how far they are going to end up walking,” she told the Leader.

The funds raised will be used to purchase a smart technology called the Tovertafel 2 which greatly enhances the activities in the centre for service users. The Tovertafel is a care innovation that connects people.

This technology for the care sector challenges adults with intellectual disabilities to get the best out of themselves, together with their care professionals. The fundraising idonate page is available at: https://www.idonate.ie/ fundraiser/ 11431233_rehabcare-longford--- 100km-in-a- month.html