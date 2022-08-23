Rehabcare Longford undertake 100km walk

A fundraising event by the service users in Rehabcare Longford will see them cover the 100km distance between Maynooth and Longford as part of a virtual trek. The virtual walk will raise much-needed funds to reach a €10,000 goal to provide funding for a Tovertafel system for service users in Rehab Longford.

The one month challenge runs from August 15 to September 15. Caroline Clarke is the programme supervisor at Rehabcare Longford: “A lot of service users and staff here are into walking. This is something we felt that everybody in the service could get involved with, no matter what their ability,” she said of the choice of the fundraiser.

Rehabcare Longford staff will track the distance and each individual participant will have a tracking sheet: “It will be measured on smartphones or smartwatches. All the users will be supported by staff,” Caroline explains.

The choice of the 100 km walk from Maynooth to Longford along the Royal Canal was chosen as symbolic representation of distance: “We are not literally walking from Longford to Maynooth, it's a yardstick to show our service users how far they are going to end up walking,” she told the Leader.

The funds raised will be used to purchase a smart technology called the Tovertafel 2 which greatly enhances the activities in the centre for service users. The Tovertafel is a care innovation that connects people. This technology for the care sector challenges adults with intellectual disabilities to get the best out of themselves, together with their care professionals.

“The ‘Tovertafel system’ has many positive effects on users, including that it helps manage apathy, reduces restlessness, and tense behaviour. It also helps reduce negative emotions and increases positive emotions, it also increases social interaction and collaboration with others and brings enjoyment to everyone who uses it,” Caroline says.

“The ‘Tovertafel system’ would be a welcome addition to the service users in Rehab Care Longford, as it is an effective tool in making their time in the service as useful, productive and enjoyable as possible. Everyone can join in the games, from people with moderate intellectual disabilities to players with profound intellectual disabilities,” the Rehabcare Longford programme supervisor told.

“We hope to raise funds by getting sponsorship from friends and families, it's also hoped that the public and local companies will sponsor the service users on their walk so they can reach their goal of €10,000 to buy a ‘Tovertafel system’ for our day services,” Caroline concluded.

The fundraising idonate page is available at:

https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/11431233_rehabcare-longford---100km-in-a-month.html