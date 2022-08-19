Feast of live entertainment in store as Marquee in Drumlish makes eagerly awaited return

All roads lead to North Longford next week as one of the county’s most popular music events, The Marquee in Drumlish Festival, will attract music lovers to the thrillling event.

This year's shindig promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with four fantastic nights of musical entertainment in store and many musical talents making their return to the stages in Drumlish.

The annual music extravaganza is held in August every year since 2009 and features top Irish and International performers.

Attracting visitors from far and wide the event starts on Friday, August 19 with a packed programme right up to Monday August 22.

The four day family festival in the heart of the Midlands caters for all tastes, young and old alike with a feast of music, fun and events for all the family in the county Longford village.

Returning to the marquee on the first night for a farewell performance is one of Longford’s finest musical talents - Brave Giant. They will be followed by DJ Fergal D’arcy who is always a crowd pleaser.

Night number two of the Marquee is Saturday, August 20. This will see the festival turning country, thanks to the talents of Claudia Buckley, Jimmy Buckley and Derek Ryan.

On Sunday, August 21, the action continues with performances from The Midlanders, Aslan and Cronin, who have played every Marquee for the past ten years

The final night of the festival has been dubbed the Declan Nerney night, with music from none other than the Marquee man himself, Declan Nerney, and a number of special guests.

Doors open from 8:30pm, with music starting from 9pm. Admission can be paid on the door each night, but patrons are advised to get in early.

This year’s event is supported by Mulleady Properties, Longford County Council, Longford Community Resources, LCDC, Leader and many more.

For more details on the event go to the Festival Facebook page, or follow them on Twitter.