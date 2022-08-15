Search

15 Aug 2022

Great celebrations as lovely Longford couple say 'I do'

Lynn Fox, Edgeworthstown and Martin McGee, Edenmore Picture: Dromard GAA Facebook

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

15 Aug 2022 8:44 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

There were great celebrations recently as lovely Longford couple, Lynn Fox and Martin McGee, said 'I do' on their wedding day.

Dromard GAA expressed congratulations to the newly weds. 

"Congratulations to Martin McGee, Edenmore, and Lynn Fox, Edgeworthstown, on your wedding day from your wide circle of friends, neighbours, relations, and especially from all your teammates in Dromard GAA."

Martin played football for Dromard at all levels including Senior, winning a number of significant medals along the way; including a Minor Championship in 2007, and a Senior League in 2014. Martin also gave up his time to coach a number of underage teams over the years, which is highly appreciated by those players involved, and by the club.

Lynn is the daughter of Robert and Betty Fox (nee Keane), Edgeworthstown, and works in the beauty salon industry and has her own beauty salon called Fox Beauty in Grafters Academy, Main Street, Longford.

Martin is a son of Martin Sr, and Breege Mcgee (nee Curwin) Edenmore and is a Fabricator / Welder working at Brady Construction & Engineering Ltd in Killeshandra

Wishing Lynn and Martin a very long and very happy life together.

