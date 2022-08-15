Two power outages in county

ESB Networks have received reports of a number of outages in County Longford. The electricity network provider are working on restoring power in near Abbeylaran and in Edgeworthstown.
The Edgeworthstown fault was reported at 22:11 yesterday (14/08/2022).
The estimated restore time is 14:30 today (15/08/2022). There are 37 Customers are affected by the disruption.
The fault at Abbeylara is referenced by ESB networks as Finea and was reported at 22:05 yesterday (14/08/2022) and the estimated restore time is 14:30 today (15/08/2022). there are 65 Customers are affected.
ESB Networks have apologised for the loss of supply. They are currently working to repair a fault affecting premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.