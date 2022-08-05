Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 5, 2022

The recent death has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022 of Mary (May) Hehir (née Duffy), late of Beaumont, Dublin and formerly of Fyhora, Longford, peacefully in the care of the Mater Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Padraig. Deeply loved and missed by her children Michael, Eimear, Maureen and Colm, her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral took place in the Ignatian Chapel of the Church of St. Francis Xavier, Gardiner Street, Dublin, on August 4. May's family wish to extend their thanks to the staff of St. Anne's Ward, Mater Hospital, for their care in her last days.

Ronnie Beck, 27 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 of Ronnie Beck, 27 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents Harry & Rosie, siblings Rosaleen, Esther and Paddy. Ronnie Beck, beloved father of Janice, Sarah & Sean, beloved Grandfather to Hayley, Scott, Rian, Amber, Evan, Jackson & Freya. Sadly missed by his brothers Noel, Michael, Harry, Sean, Aidan, Paul and sisters Teresa and Noeleen, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

May Ronnie's gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Friday, August 5 from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ronnie's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Ronnie's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Maureen Lynch (née Wynne), Harbour Quay, Mullingar, Westmeath / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 of Maureen Lynch (née Wynne), “Radharc an Chuain”, Harbour Quay, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Mohill, Co Leitrim and Wembley, London, peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Beloved wife of the late Kevin and dear mother of Mary and Vincent; Maureen will be sadly missed by her family, her cherished grandchildren Sean and Clare, Vinny's partner Liz, sister Annie, brother-in-law Vincent, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. May maureen rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 6 at 9 a.m. in the Cathedral of Christ the King and may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie. Burial will take place afterwards in Ballyglass Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed to the family on rip.ie or a personal message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie.

Michael Sheridan, ''St. Martin's'', Drumalee, Cavan / Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 of Michael Sheridan, “St. Martin’s”, Drumalee, Cavan and formerly Urney, Ballinagh, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff at St. Joseph’s, Lisdarn and Surgical 1, Cavan General.

Beloved husband and best friend of the late Rita (nee Sexton) and brother of the late Tommy Charlie, Rose, Kathleen, Brigid and Mary. Devoted father of Cathal (Linda) and Brigitta (Neil). Michael will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Dylan, Ava, Katie, Amy, Reece and the late Joshua, brother Sean Ballinagh, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives, former colleagues and many, many friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael will repose at his home in Drumalee (H12CF97) on Friday, August 5 from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Saturday, August 6 to St. Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, travelling via Farnham St., Cavan and Ballinagh Road, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Following Mass, the cortege will travel to Cullies Cemetery, Cavan for committal prayers and burial in the family plot. We would ask people attending the house and Church to be mindful of the presence of Covid at this time please, and take precautions.

Petr Svan, Drumcoura Lake Resort, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 of Petr Svan, Drumcoura Lake Resort, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

He will be sadly missed by his partner Radka, daughters Stacey & Sophie, his work colleagues in Protrans, Longford, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Monday next, August 8 from 7pm until 8pm. Private Cremation will follow. Messages of sympathy may be added in the 'Condolence' section on rip.ie. Petr's family appreciates your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Thomas Hopkins, Cleghill, Newtownforbes, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 of Thomas Hopkins, Cleghill, Newtownforbes, Longford, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by his parents, brothers John, Joseph (Castlebar) and Gerry. Thomas will be sadly missed by his brother Mick (Dublin / Carrick-On-Shannon), sisters Nancy (U.K.),Olive (Dublin), Margaret (Castlebar) and Maura (U.S.A. / Carrick-On-Shannon), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (walk through only) on Thursday, August 4 from 6.00pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Family request no handshaking please. Thomas' funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 5 at 11.40am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/

For those of you who would have liked to attend but are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on rip.ie. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care and / or Cavan oncology unit c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Annamae Lyons, Cluntymullen, Legan, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 of Annamae Lyons, Cluntymullen, Legan, Co Longford, peacefully, at St. Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, in the excellent care of the nurses and staff over many years.

Sadly missed by her loving sisters Frances and Roseann (USA), and her brothers J.P. (UK) and Tommy, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and extended family. Rest in peace.

Reposed in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, August 4 from 5pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Friday morning, August 5 to St. Mary's Church, Legan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on rip.ie. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here.

Michael (Mickey) Moran, Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 of Michael (Mickey) Moran, Undertaker, Convent Avenue, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Lough Erril Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Timothy and Roisín and his sister, Eithna.. Deeply regretted by his brother, Declan, sister, Carmel Canning (Kilgrague), sister-in-law Geraldine, brothers-in-law, Mel Canning and Jim Kelly (Stourbridge), nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral home, Ballyfarnon, on Thursday, August 4 from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 5 in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, at 11.00 am followed by burial in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Messages of condolences for the family may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie. House private, please.