Longford councillor in call for extension of back to school allowance scheme

There have been fresh calls for an extension to the back to school allowance scheme for all students
A Longford councillor has called for the extension of the back to school allowance scheme to all students.
A joint notice of motion by Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi, Cllr Martin Monaghan, Cllr Pat O'Toole, Cllr PJ Reilly and Cllr Seamus Butler sought to have the allowance made available to all students.
Addressing the meeting Cllr Adejinmi said families struggling with the cost of living must be supported to ensure children get back to education.
The joint motion by Fianna Fail members at the July meeting of the local authority called on the Social Protection Minister, Heather Humphreys, to widen the threshold for the payment to include more children: “We all know that he cost of living is a big issue for many families,” Councillor Adjinmi said.
She explains that by extending it to all pupils in primary and secondary school for the current school year: “It's to help working families struggler to cover the basic expenses of sending there children back to school.”
Councillor Adjinmi suggested that families who do not need it can choose not to apply for it. She said it was introduced as an emergency motion before the August break to precipitate action before the return to school. Cllr Peggy Nolan said the “brilliant” motion, which was seconded by Cllr Seamus Butler, would be unanimously adopted by the chamber.
Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern confirmed the council would write to the Minister for Social Protection with the proposal.
Glamorous young ladies Ciara McBrien, Anne Belton, Elaine Lillis, Claire Hannon, Eadaoin Flynn, Bernadette Kiernan, Louise Yorke and Laura Farrell at the Scoil Mhuire grad
There have been fresh calls for an extension to the back to school allowance scheme for all students
New building laws are increasing the pressures on many sub contractors already affected by a worsening costs crisis, it has been revealed
Seven pubs across Co Longford closed for good during the country's near two year period of Covid enforced restrictions, it has been revealed
Junior government minister Robert Troy has hailed the extension of the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.