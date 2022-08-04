Search

04 Aug 2022

Nolan warning over Longford clinic service reductions

File photo

Cllr Peggy Nolan

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

04 Aug 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

“Another blow for Longford” was the warning Councillor Peggy Nolan gave to members of the local authority about the fallout of any reduction in services at Longford Clinic. 

Cllr Nolan called on the Health Service Executive to follow through on commitments given to upgrade facilities at the Dublin Road clinic at a recent Longford County Council meeting.

In a notice of motion she requested the provision of upgraded equipment for the site by the HSE, as well as a maintenance budget previously promised for the Radiology Department at Longford Clinic with immediate effect. The Fine Gael representative also called for ultra-sound facility to compliment on site maternity services.

Cllr Nolan said in the past Longford Clinic was the “go to” place for local health services: “All that has been removed,” she said of the diminution of services at the health hub, “We let it slide. A lot of services were lost, in an underhanded fashion, under the cover of Covid. I do want to compliment the HSE on the work they did do in the Radiology Department to give it a facelift. It's looking pristine.”

“We have fantastic staff, but there is fear that the equipment in use at the moment will becomes obsolete. If it breaks down will it give the HSE the opportunity to remove the radiologists back to Mullingar, we cannot take that chance,” she warned, “I am asking our three members to the Mindlands Health Forum to immediately ensure the equipment is replaced as promised, and a budget is put in place for the maintenance of that facility.”

She urged support for the local clinic: “They have a fantastic gynaecological service there, it saves people from travelling to Mullingar. An ultrasound is crucial to provide a really excellent service.”

Commenting on “an excellent motion” Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi (FF) said: “The X ray department is in a precarious situation. It's very important that a dedicated budget for the Radiology Department is established so we don't get to a position where we are facing future closures.”

Cllr Adejinmi said improvement in services at Longford Clinic has resulted in the reduction of waiting times in Mullingar General Hospital.

Cllr Gerry Hagan (FG) added his voice saying he and Cllr Nolan recently had a very valuable meeting with staff at the clinic: “It's only when you go in and see what is going on on a daily basis that you appreciate the amount of work going on there.”

Cllr PJ O'Reilly (FF) is the Chairman and a member of the HSE Forum. He comitted to ensuring the issue was brought up at the September meeting of the Forum.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media