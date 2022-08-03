Search

03 Aug 2022

Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Recent Deaths in Longford

Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

03 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Marie Beirne (née Skelly), Swords, Dublin / Newtowncashel, Co Longford

 

The recent death has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022 of Marie Beirne (née Skelly), Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co. Longford, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Dublin. 

Predeased by her daughter Doireann, parents Jim and Molly, brother John Joe, sisters Kay (Quinn), Carmel (Boyse) and Joan (Skelly).

Marie is lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Cliona and her husband Alan, Ailbhe and her partner John, grandchildren Aoife, Bebhinn and Darrach, sisters Rita (Farrell), Patsy (McEvoy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords, on Wednesday evening, August 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning, August 4 to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to adjoining cemetery. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link. Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Please leave your personal messages of condolence for Marie's family in the condolences section on rip.ie. Family flowers only please. House Private.

Prionnsias (Francis) Redican, Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Monday, July 25, 2022 of Prionnsias (Francis) Redican of Cricklewood, London and formerly Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his parents Mary Alice and Andrew, brother Seamus and sister Annette. Prionnsias will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family - wife Maryanna, daughters Siobhán, Fiona, Gráinne, Ciara, sons Diarmuid & Andrais, sons-in-law Sean Faughnan, Dinny O'Connor & James O'Sullivan, daughter-in-law Fiona (nee Fitzgerald), sister Maureen, brothers Andrew and Sean, grandchildren Rory O'S, Aaron, Daniel, Shaunagh, Kieran, Ronan, Cormac, James O'C, Niamh, Rory O'C, Cáit, Darragh, Conor, Tom, James R and great grand-daughter Amy Rose O'Sullivan, sisters-in-law May and Irene, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Saturday, August 6 from 4pm until 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 7 in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh, at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be added in the 'Condolence' section on rip.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media