Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 3, 2022

The recent death has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022 of Marie Beirne (née Skelly), Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Newtowncashel, Co. Longford, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Dublin.

Predeased by her daughter Doireann, parents Jim and Molly, brother John Joe, sisters Kay (Quinn), Carmel (Boyse) and Joan (Skelly).

Marie is lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Cliona and her husband Alan, Ailbhe and her partner John, grandchildren Aoife, Bebhinn and Darrach, sisters Rita (Farrell), Patsy (McEvoy), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends. May she Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords, on Wednesday evening, August 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning, August 4 to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to adjoining cemetery. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link. Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Please leave your personal messages of condolence for Marie's family in the condolences section on rip.ie. Family flowers only please. House Private.

Prionnsias (Francis) Redican, Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Monday, July 25, 2022 of Prionnsias (Francis) Redican of Cricklewood, London and formerly Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his parents Mary Alice and Andrew, brother Seamus and sister Annette. Prionnsias will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family - wife Maryanna, daughters Siobhán, Fiona, Gráinne, Ciara, sons Diarmuid & Andrais, sons-in-law Sean Faughnan, Dinny O'Connor & James O'Sullivan, daughter-in-law Fiona (nee Fitzgerald), sister Maureen, brothers Andrew and Sean, grandchildren Rory O'S, Aaron, Daniel, Shaunagh, Kieran, Ronan, Cormac, James O'C, Niamh, Rory O'C, Cáit, Darragh, Conor, Tom, James R and great grand-daughter Amy Rose O'Sullivan, sisters-in-law May and Irene, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Saturday, August 6 from 4pm until 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 7 in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh, at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be added in the 'Condolence' section on rip.ie.