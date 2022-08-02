Search

02 Aug 2022

Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Recent Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

02 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

J.P Donohoe, Larkfield, Dring, Longford, N39 H2H9

 

The recent death has occurred on Monday, August 1, 2022 of J.P Donohoe, Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford, peacefully at his residence, after a long illness bravely borne. 


Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernadette, adoring family; daughters Ellen Marie, Kate, Kristine, son David, son in law Ruairí, brother Michael, sisters Maureen (Offaly) and Marcella (Granard), sister in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Éabha, Rían and Niamh, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. May J.P Rest in Peace.


Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, August 2 from 4pm until 9pm with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 3 at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, Co Longford, N39EY17, with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, August 3 with no flowers, by request please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Longford and the Oncology Unit, Cavan General Hospital. The family respectfully request a walk-through only with no hand shaking please. Funeral Mass can be streamed live on "Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta" Facebook page. For those who may have wished to attend but are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the "Condolences" section on rip.ie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media