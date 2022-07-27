Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The recent death has occurred on Monday, July 25, 2022 of Mary Kelly (nee Gilraine), St John's Avenue, Henry Street, Galway city, Galway and formerly of Drumshambo, Co. Leitrim. Mary slipped away very peacefully In the wonderful care of the staff of Coral Haven Nursing Home.



Beloved wife of the late James and much-loved mother of Noel, Imelda, Brenda, Olive and Aidan, cherished sister of Annie Gilraine and grandmother to Mai, Tomás, Jimmy and Nika. Deeply mourned by her children and grandchildren, her sister, son-in-law Ronan Kelly and daughter-in-law Neda, the extended Kelly and Gilraine family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the O'Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway (H91 VIK8) on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Arriving at the Jesuit Church, Sea Road on Thursday, July 28 for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery. This Mass will not be live-streamed. No flowers please. Donations, if preferred, to the Galway Hospice.The Lord is my shepherd, there is nothing I shall want.

Book of Condolence

If you would like to leave a personal message for the family please use the book of Condolence on rip.ie. The family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness at this time.

Stephen Maughan, 41 Grain Ard, Longford Town, Longford

The recent death has occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022 of Stephen Maughan, 41 Grain Ard, Longford town, suddenly at his home.

Stephen will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his wife Sylvia, sons Tommy Lee and baby Stephen, daughter Donna, parents Paddy and Kathleen, brothers Patrick, Daniel, Jason and Martin, sister Louise, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Stephen

Stephen reposed at his home in Grain Ard, on Tuesday, July 26. Funeral mass on Wednesday, July 27 at 11 o'clock in St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House private outside of reposing time, Please. Condolences can be left for Stephen's family in the link on rip.ie.

Thomas McGovern, Corratillon, Corlough, Cavan / Knocklyon, Dublin

The recent death has occurred on Monday, July 25, 2022 of Thomas McGovern, Corratillon, Corlough, Cavan. Peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers Philip, Aiden & Martin, his sister Mary, friend Olga, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews & nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, July 27 from 6pm until 8pm.Walk through only. (At the request of the family, please refrain from shaking hands). Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 28 in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108. Messages of sympathy can be added in the 'Condolence' section on rip.ie.

Michael Kiernan, Kinsealy, Dublin / Portmarnock, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Co Longford

The recent death has occurred on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 of Michael (Mickie) Kiernan, Kinsealy, Dublin and formerly of Portmarnock and Culray, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and late of An Garda Síochána. Peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Jane. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, children Peter, John, Caroline and Elizabeth, son-in-law Gavin, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Lisa, his adored grandchildren Aisling, Michael, John, Orlaith, Cillian and Connor, sisters Bess and Bridie, brothers Mel and Tony, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, July 29 from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Portmarnock on Saturday morning, July 30 for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Mouth and Foot Artists or SMA fathers. A live stream of Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.