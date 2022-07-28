Judge tells Longford man on crime spree charges to behave

A judge has told a man who allegedly assaulted two gardaí after going on a crime spree in Longford earlier this year that he must continue to steer clear of garda attention before being released from the courts system.

Marcin Rosada (30) 6 Oaklands Dale, Longford appeared before a sitting of Longford District Court last week charged with a string of offences dating back to February of last year.

The first of those arose on February 18, 2021 during which Mr Rosada allegedly assaulted Gardaí Joe Kavanagh and John Hanley.

On the same date, Mr Rosada was further accused of obstructing a garda, being in the possession of scissors and unlawfully using violence.

Seven months later, gardaí charged him with being found drunk while in charge of a one year old child.

On St Stephen's Day at 6 Oaklands Dale, Longford town, Mr Rosada was charged with criminal damage to a bicycle, Playstation 4 and television.

Further charges of being intoxicated in a public place and trespassing at Longford town's Annaly Hotel would emerge in January, leading Judge Bernadette Owens to seek a probation report on the accused.

When its contents were handed into the court last Tuesday, Sgt Enda Daly, for the State, noted how it “seemed favourable” in its findings on the accused.

Judge Owens agreed, noting how Mr Rosada appeared, by his physical and emotional disposition, to be in a “much better place” than he was when the alleged offences were first submitted to the court.

“I am very impressed to see he has secured employment and continues to engage with the community mental health team,” she said.

Sgt Daly interjected and suggested whether a period of further monitoring of Mr Rosada was applicable.

Again, Judge Owens backed up that viewpoint, saying the court would continue to keep a watchful eye over Mr Rosada's progress.

“I am not ready to let him out of the court just yet but equally the defendant needs a period of time to get on with his life,” she said.

On that basis, Judge Owens afforded the State “liberty to re-enter”, meaning the prosecution would be allowed to bring the case back before the court in the interim should Mr Rosada come to their attention in the meantime.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh submitted an application to allow Mr Rosada have certain terms of his bail relaxed including a curfew and signing on conditions owing to new work obligations.

Judge Owens rubbestamped that submission, but warned Mr Rosada he must continue with the progress he has so far made with his rehabilitation.

“You have taken the opportunity the court has given to you, but I don't want you now,because the rules are being relaxed to relax your own commitment to continue to engage with the community mental health centre,” she said.

“You need to make sure you don't get back into trouble again and keep well yourself.”

The case was ultimately adjourned until December 6 2022.