Longford Leader’s contribution to local community over 125 years recognised by County Council

Longford County Council hosted a civic recognition ceremony at Áras an Chontae last Wednesday evening to honour the Longford Leader and mark the newspaper’s 125th anniversary.

The civic event, led by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern, celebrated and paid recognition to the longevity of the Longford Leader as County Longford’s oldest and primary newspaper.



At the event Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern spoke of the importance of the Longford Leader and of local journalism in connecting communities.

“Through its long history, the Longford Leader has shown itself to be a newspaper with great journalistic integrity,” commented Cllr McGovern, adding, “It has given a voice to many people for the betterment of our society. I thank them for their work and their dedication and gladly look forward to reading the Leader into the future.”

CAPTION: At the civic recognition ceremony hosted by Longford County Council to mark the Longford Leader's 125th Anniversary were back row l to r; Cllr Garry Murtagh; Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon; Cllr Pat O’Toole; Cllr Colin Dalton; Cllr Colm Murray; Cllr John Browne; Liam Cosgrove, Longford Leader; Cllr Gerry Hagan; Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern; Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh; David Clarke, Longford Leader; Group Editorial Director Iconic Media Brian Keyes; Cllr PJ Reilly; Declan Shanley, Longford Leader; Cllr Seamus Butler; Desmond Connolly, Longford Leader; Cllr Paul Ross. Front row l to r; Padraic O’Brien, Longford Leader; Longford County Council Director of Services Fema Flanagan; Longford County Council Director of Services Samantha Healy; Cllr Peggy Nolan; Margaret Faughnan, Longford Leader; Audrey Moorhead, Longford Leader; Jess McCaul, Longford Leader; Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi; Longford County Council Director of Services Barbara Heslin; Longford County Council Meetings Administrator Ann Marie McKeon and Cllr Martin Monaghan Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon agreed and spoke on the shared history between the Longford Leader and the County Council.

Mr Mahon remarked, “The Council and the Longford Leader, having both come into being in the late-nineteenth-century, share a long history. Throughout its 125 years, the newspaper has upheld the democratic values of society through its reporting on and sharing of the work of Longford County Council with the people of Longford. We look forward to all future reporting.”

CAPTION: Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern presenting a framed scroll to Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh at last Wednesday's civic recognition ceremony at Áras an Chontae evening to honour the Longford Leader and mark the newspaper’s 125th anniversary Picture: Shelley Corcoran

Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh expressed thanks to the members and Executive of Longford County Council for bestowing the civic honour on the newspaper as it celebrates its 125th Anniversary. He thanked outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan for putting the wheels in motion for the organisation of the civic recognition ceremony.

He said, “The Longford Leader has been connecting communities for 125 years and we’re committed to doing so in print and online for many years to come. From the time of the land wars, through rebellion, the war of independence, civil war, two world wars and periods of economic woes, the Longford Leader has reported, reflected, celebrated, mourned and articulated on the people of Longford and their interests.”

CAPTION: The longest serving member of the current Longford Leader staff Margaret Faughnan, who has worked with the newspaper for 44 years, being congratulated by Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern at the civic recognition ceremony to mark the Leader's 125th Anniversary. Also in the photo are the Longford Leader's Desmond Connolly, Liam Cosgrove, Declan Shanley, Alan Walsh, David Clarke, Audrey Moorhead, Group Editorial Director Iconic Media Brian Keyes and Jess McCaul Picture: Shelley Corcoran

He added, “This is a proud time for all of the Leader staff. We recently compiled and published our souvenir edition to mark our 125th anniversary and as we embark on the next phase in the history of the Longford Leader it is an opportune time to thank all our former colleagues for their talent and commitment to the newspaper, ensuring its survival for 125 years.

“Also a heartfelt thanks to our readers for your support, not just in buying the paper every week but also for sending us your news, views and photographs. Our advertisers have also remained loyal despite the turbulence and challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and for this we are deeply grateful.”