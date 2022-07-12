Longford dog fouling awareness campaign: ‘Help Scally be a good boy’

Longford County Council, along with ten other local authorities, are participating in a new dog fouling awareness campaign. Launched on Thursday 7 July, the campaign aims to remind dog owners to pick up after their dogs and the consequences of not doing so.

The campaign features ‘Scally’ the dog in a series of social media videos highlighting the responsibilities of dog owners. Whether under the cover of darkness, on the street or in the park, owners are asked to remember “Your dog’s poop could end up anywhere! Always pick it up!”

Dog owners are also reminded that failure to pick up after their pet is an offence under the Litter Management Acts 1997-2009 and could result in an on-the-spot fine of €150. The maximum court fine is €3,000.

Speaking at the launch, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern highlighted the importance of reminding dog owners of their responsibilities. “Dog fouling is a serious problem. It is not just terrible to see around our towns and villages, it also can end up in our homes, playgrounds and parks, and cause other problems, including health issues. The message is clear - all dog owners need to bag it and bin it.”

Follow Longford County Council on social media to be kept up-to-date on this awareness campaign.

Pictured at the launch were l to r Longford County Council Administrative Officer Suzanne Duffy; Longford County Council Community Warden Michael Murphy; Longford County Council Senior Engineer Paul Newell; Longford County Council Director of Services Samantha Healy; Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough Mc Govern; Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon; Longford County Council Litter Warden Declan Murtagh; Longford County Council Environmental Awareness Officer Gary Brady; Longford County Council Litter Warden Brigid Devine