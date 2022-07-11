Planning sought for construction of huge new Longford housing development
Planning permission has been sought for the construction of a large Longford housing development.
Adaview Ltd has submitted plans to Longford County Council to build 93 houses at Ard Michael, Longford.
The dwellings will comprise two 2-storey 3-bed detached houses, 44 3-storey 3-bed semi-detached houses, 28 3-storey 3-
bed terraced houses and 19 2-storey 2-bed terraced houses.
Twenty-five of the houses will be accessed off the existing Ard Michael Road and 68 houses will be accessed off Oaklands Avenue.
The development will include cycle paths, landscaped open space, and all associated site works.
