PICTURES| Sun shines as crowds savour north Longford Tractor and Car Run

Aidan Brady, Paddy McGivney, Shane Dalton, Liam Reilly and Seamus Brady at the Colmcille Vintage Club annual vintage tractor and car run on Sunday last, July 3 in aid of Mary's Meals, Longford Branch. All participants departed from The Cross, Aughnacliffe at 12 noon
