06 Jul 2022

Litter louts slammed as 'pathetic' over latest dumping in Longford town

Rubbish

Some of the rubbish was found last week

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

06 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

Longford's incessant battle with the scourge of illegal dumping was dealt a major blow this week after a deluge of rubbish was found strewn across an entrance to an apartment complex in Longford town.

Its discovery, found in the stairwell of Midland court and Ambley court, located just off Grafton Court last Friday even forced one landlord to turn away would be tenants from visiting his property.

“As a landlord this standard of hygiene is appalling , embarrassing and humiliating when bringing future tenants for viewing,” he said.

“This matter should have been addressed by the litter warden and shouldn’t have been let go this way .

“Rodents nesting within this dump will cause the closer of the adjoining cafe .

“This would do no favours for Longford tidy towns.”

In a statement released to the Leader on Monday, Longford County Council insisted the onus of responsibility was one which fell not at their door, but rather a third party instead.

“Longford County Council received a complaint in relation to Midland Court Apartments last Friday, 1 July 2022,” read the statement.

“The complaint has been referred to the Midland Court Management Company Ltd who are the responsible party.”

Local councillors have, meanwhile, expressed their frustration at the discovery which comes less than a month after Longford was named among the top five cleanest towns in the country.

“This sort of behaviour is totally unacceptable,” said newly elected Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District Cllr Gerry Hagan.

“It is totally at odds with the outstanding work and effort that is being put in by volunteers working for our dedicated Tidy Towns organisation on a weekly and even daily basis.”

His party colleague Cllr John Browne concurred, describing the fallout as “pathetic” and one the local authority took very seriously.

“What needs to be done here is the law needs to be put on these people,” he said.

“More inspections need to be carried out because this type of carry on is not happening all over the place, but in a limited number of locations.”

