Search

29 Jun 2022

Dalton 'honoured and privileged' to assume north Longford municipal district's cathaoirleach's role

Colin Dalton

Cllr Colin Dalton receives the cathaoirleach's chain from ptredecessor Cllr Paraic Brady

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 Jun 2022 2:04 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

Fine Gael Councillor Colin Dalton has pledged to do all in his power as the new cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District to ensure north Longford’s economic revival continues over the next 12 months.

The Ballinalee based local politician made the vow yesterday as he assumed the municipal area's chain off office from party colleague Cllr Paraic Brady.

Cllr Dalton, who was welcomed into the chair in front of his proud parents Hughie and Mary Rose, said he intended on ensuring the region's many locally based organisations and tourism attractions would be supported over the course of his tenure as cathaoirleach.

"Everything we have in Longford is second to none, we have lovely walkways and lovely facilities and there has been great streams of funding which has come through Longford County Council and the Government and hopefully in the future there will be more of that," he said.

To read this story in full, see next week's Leader.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media