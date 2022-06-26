Longford man fined for threatening and abusive behaviour at landlord

A man has been fined €400 with five months to pay for behaving in an abusive manner towards his landlord after an eviction notice was served.

David Feeney, Cloonellen, Drumlish, Co Longford, appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens last week where details were heard of an incident which took place on August 28, 2021.

Gardaí received reports at approximately 7.45pm from the landlord and his wife that Mr Feeney had called to the house at 6.30pm, “drunk, shouting, ranting and raving”.

The elderly man attempted to talk to him but he continued to shout at the couple.

The court heard how Mr Feeney left and returned to the house twice more. On his third return, he kicked open a locked door and began shouting at the elderly couple again and “waving his fist in an aggressive manner” before getting into his car and leaving.

“The elderly couple were unable to sleep at home that night,” explained Sergeant Mark Mahon, on behalf of the state.

“He failed to take responsibility for his actions when arrested and showed no remorse for putting an elderly couple in fear.”

Solicitor for the defence, Bríd Mimnagh explained that her client admitted to the the offence of criminal damage but “disuptes some of the sergeant’s information”.

“He was a tenant and the other man was his landlord. He had been there over a year, paying rent and there were no issues,” she said.

“He was served with an eviction notice because the landlord’s daughter was going to live in the house. He was very annoyed and didn’t know why the eviction notice would’ve been served the way it was.

“He eventually left the property,” she added.

The court heard that Mr Feeney had 31 previous convictions, two of which were for criminal damage.

“He shouldn’t have done what he did. If he’d gone to the PRTB, it might have been different,” said Ms Mimnagh.

Judge Owens, after considering the facts and a victim impact statement furnished to the court, noted how upset the couple were by the incident.

“I don’t care how upset he was about the eviction notice, he shouldn’t have landed on the door of these people,” she said.

However, she gave Mr Feeney credit for accepting responsibility, forfeiting his deposit for the house and paying compensation of €2,700, and finalised the matter by fining him €400 with five months to pay.