21 Jun 2022

Judge tells Longford man told he is not ‘out of the gap yet’

Longford Courthouse.

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

21 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

A man currently before the court on drugs, trespass and assault charges has been told he is “not out of the gap yet” despite a favourable probation report.

Judge Bernadette Owens told Marcin Rosada (30) 6 Oaklands Vale, Longford town she was “impressed” by the contents of a report which appeared to show the accused was addressing many of the issues which prompted his indiscretion with the law.

“I had an opportunity to read the probation report and I am impressed to see the work you are doing with the probation officer and other support services,” she told him.

Defence solicitor Fiona Baxter said there may well be an application coming before the court in due course in order to allow Mr Rosada take up full time work.

“He has the offer of full time week and may have an application next week to vary bail to allow him to take up that employment,” she said.

“It is an issue with signing on and it is construction work which could be all over the country.”

State prosecutor Sgt Mark Mahon said whatever about the ins and outs of that application, gardaí would be seeking more definitive evidence as to where the accused would be residing.

“I am sure the gardaí would be anxious to have a permanent address,” he said.

“We will need to see a letter of employment.”

The case was deferred to a sitting of Longford District Court on July 19.

