O'Toole reopens calls to address Longford's housing crisis

Cllr Pat O’Toole has led calls for the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to remove the population cap on the Affordable Homes aspect of the Housing for All Rebuilding Ireland Plan to allow towns like Edgeworthstown, Ballymahon and Granard to be included in the Scheme.

Cllr O’Toole raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Longford County Council where he was supported by his council colleagues.

“I think it would be timely to have this motion and this particular cap removed,” he explained.

“There are certainly a number of contractors around Ballymahon who would be willing to get involved in the scheme of 40 or 50 affordable houses.

“I think this arbitrary population cap of €10,000 is definitely unnecessary and it’s discriminatory as well, so I would ask that the Minister have it removed.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Mick Cahill, noting that it was a good motion, particularly in relation to Ballymahon.

Cllr Colm Murray also supported the motion, stating “it’s time to get this housing crisis sorted once and for all”.

Cllr Butler noted that Longford County Council has always been “very proactive” in proving the means for affordable housing while developing sites and selling sites to individuals.

“It was highly successful and innovative and I certainly think the department should be trusting local authorities,” he said.

“Rather than setting caps and regulations, let them get on with it.”

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi also supported the motion, stating that more affordable housing is needed for “working families who are struggling to get onto the property ladder”.