PICTURES| Longford crowds revel in International Family Fun Day

Polish dancers in traditional attire
Longford Africans Network, Midlands Polish Community and Longford Romanian Network hosted an International Family Fun Day last Satuirday in Connolly Barracks, Longford town and pictured on stage are Polish dancers in traditional attire Pictures: Shelley Corcoran
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) needs more time to determine what course it intends to take in connection to a Longford man being charged with trespassing at a house
Longford based Shawbrook Dance was recently allocated €72,000 in strategic funding by The Arts Council
