PICTURES | 20th Drumlish Garden Open Day a blooming success

Lucy McKenna and Kelly Davis enjoying the Drumlish Garden Open Day in aid of Longford Hospice Homecare PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN
At the presentation of €4,500 to County Longford Hospice Homecare were l to r; Phyll Quinn, Lynda Dowler, Mary Geelan, Anne Freeman and Josephine O'Donnell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.