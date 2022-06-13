€264,769 funding to give 127 Longford groups 'a helping hand'
Funding of €264,769, recently announced under the Community Activities Fund 2021, will give 127 Longford groups 'a helping hand'.
Longford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) supports locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the county.
LCDC Chairperson Cllr Colm Murray said, “This funding is about giving a helping hand to local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during Covid-19."
Cllr Murray continued, "These grants will make a big difference by allowing local community groups to carry out much needed works in their area. I wish to acknowledge and thank those community groups for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities.”
Among the groups receiving funding under the scheme are:
• Abbeylara Handball Club
• Ballinamuck Community Enterprise Society
• Dromard Area Men’s Shed
• Edgeworthstown Community Text Alert
• Granard Youth Club
• Killoe-Newtownforbes Community Employment Project
• Lough Ree Access For All Clg
The full list of recipients is reproduced below.
The Community Activities Fund is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities by providing grants to community groups. Grants can be used to help with running costs, including utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to facilities.
Funding is provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and is administered by Longford LCDC.
For more information on the fund, visit Longfordcoco.ie.
