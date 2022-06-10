Search

10 Jun 2022

Ballinalee is the place to be for return of Longford's Connemara Pony Show

Ballinalee is the place to be for return of Longford's Connemara Pony Show

Reporter:

Newsroom

10 Jun 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The Ballinalee Connemara Pony Show has never been just a show. It’s more of a community joining together, a family bound by a shared enthusiasm for the Connemara Pony. The Pony Show, since it was organised 40 years ago in 1982, has put Ballinalee village well and truly on the map - something the entire community is immensely proud of.

Ballinallee Councillor Colin Dalton expressed his delight at the village finally being able to host the event after four years without one - much of that absence being due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are delighted to have the show back up and running this year after missing the last few years due to Covid-19,” said Cllr Dalton.

“As well as the show, we have a parade through the village, arriving to the show field at 2pm. We have a family fun day with kids’ activities and face painting. There will be a dog show and food stalls on the field.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone back to our 2022 show.”

Pictured above at the launch of the show are Ciara, Conor, Cian, Emma and Joe Cadam. Francis Forster, Mark Cadam, Mary Tynan, Neil Rawle, Joe Cadam, Edel Cadam, Caroline Lee and Cllr Colin Dalton

Picture: Shelley Corcoran

