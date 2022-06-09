Cruinniú na nÓg brings free activities for children in Longford this weekend

After two years of quiet weekends, it feels good to finally have something to go to on the weekend, especially when there's a jam-packed programme of events designed specifically to entertain the children. And the best thing is - it's all free!

Cruinniú na nÓg returns this year with a day of art, theatre, music and workshops for various skills and interests - all of which are open to children in county Longford this Saturday, June 11.

International Family Day: Connolly Barracks, 12pm - 5pm

Kicking off events on Saturday afternoon in Connolly Barracks, International Family Day will be a fun day with music, food and games celebrating all the families who have made Longford their home. There will be performances from individuals and groups representing various countries and displays of arts and crafts and a wide variety of food from different cultures will also be available.

Read more on International Family Day below:

Sky is the Limit: Connolly Barracks, 2.45pm

Last year, Longford artists Shelley Corcoran and Angelika Florkiewicz wrote and illustrated a beautiful book entitled Bees Love Dandelions, which taught the children of Longford so much about saving the bees. This year, the pair return with their latest offering, Sky is the Limit.

This illustrated children's book explores how to overcome feelings of awkwardness about a physical attribute that is deemed different and how to understand that everyone has something they feel sensitive about. Readings and art classes have been taking place in schools in the weeks leading up to Cruinniú and the book will be launched on Cruinniú Day by Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan.

The book launch takes place at 2.45pm in Connolly Barracks.

Little Ghosts by Backstage Youth Theatre: Connolly Barracks, 3.15pm

Young members of the Backstage Youth Theatre have written a play during workshops held in April and May. The play was written and performed by young people for young people, overseen by a facilitator. A live performance of their work will take place in Connolly Barracks as part of the International Family Day Festival. No booking is required.

Artworks Display and Tree Plating: The Mall, 1pm - 2.30pm

Ethnic Minority Hub have created artworks in the lead up to Cruinniú, harnessing the rich talents of young African migrants and other minority communities and encouraging participation in creative activities and engagement with their community. The second part of this project is the Green Garden Initiative, which is enabling young people to learn about how to protect the environment by practising recycling and planting trees. A display of all the artworks and a tree-planting ceremony will take place on Cruinniú Day.

'Your Man's Puppets' Variety Show: Ballymahon Library, 11am - 12pm; Edgeworthstown Library, 1pm - 2pm

A unique blend of puppetry and storytelling, the audience is shown different means of conveying stories with the use of very simple puppets which leads into a story of a wonderful walrus named Darryl. As people get older they tend to make things more complicated for themselves, this leads to the next story of a young goat and his dreams of what lay on the other side of the bridge in a telling of ”Billy goats gruff”. The show closes with a most unusual sing-along that everyone is guaranteed to enjoy! This is a show for all ages so please bring your parents! To book contact Ballymahon or Edgeworthstown Library.

Rap Workshops: Edgeworthstown Library, 11am - 12pm; Longford Library, 1pm - 2pm

This is a fantastic chance for young people in Longford to write and perform your own rap at Cruinniú na nÓg. Rap workshops will be hosted by K Muni and ND from Academy Records and will take place in Longford and Edgeworthstown libraries. To book a space contact Edgeworthstown or Longford Library.

See more about K Muni and ND below:

Traditional Irish Dance Performance: Library Plaza, Ballymahon, 12.30pm - 1pm

The students from St Matthews National School will perform their newly learnt dances to live music on the library plaza. Workshops in Traditional Irish dance are being delivered by local dance teacher Mairéad Casey in the weeks leading up to Cruinniú. Performance will consist of a mix of Ceilí Dances; The Siege of Ennis, The Walls of Limerick, Shoe the Donkey, Stack of Barley as well as some basic Sean Nós steps.

Early Years Music with Music Generation Longford: Ballymahon Library, 10am - 11am; Granard Library, 11am - 12pm; Edgeworthstown Library, 12pm - 1pm; Drumlish Library, 1pm - 2pm.

For Ages 0-6 years. Through movement and music, the little music makers will be introduced to ways to make big sounds with instruments and singing. A wonderful way to familiarise children with the possibilities in music enjoyment and performance from a very young age! To book contact the libraries directly.

Bodhrán Workshop with Music Generation Longford: Lanesboro Library, 10am - 11am; Ballymahon Library, 12pm - 1pm

For Ages 6 years+. Learn the basics of the Bodhrán! A fun way for children to learn about this traditional music instrument and make friends while making music. Bodhráns will be provided! To book contact the library directly.

Library contact details for all bookings:

Longford Library 043 334 0727 library@longfordcoco.ie

Edgeworthstown Library 043 334 3335 edgeworthstownlibrary@longfordcoco.ie

Ballymahon Library 09064 32546 ballymahonlibrary@longfordcoco.ie

Granard Library 043 6686164 granardlibrary@longfordcoco.ie

Drumlish Library 043 3324760 drumlishlibrary@longfordcoco.ie

Lanesboro Library 043 332 1291 library@longfordcoco.ie

ONLINE on Creative Ireland Longford Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/creativeirelandlongford/

Music Through the Lens

Local filmmaker and photographer Nathan Sheridan has compiled a library of engaging, energetic and powerful visuals with young local talent from the county of Longford. In this collaboration, Nathan has made an impact on the youth by helping them develop their performance, craft, and mindset towards a visual piece to fit the atmosphere of their music. The video showcasing the three music artists will be premiered on Cruinniú Day.

Creation of a Mural with St Joseph's NS & Cruthú Arts Festival

Local professional artists have facilitated workshops with 5th class students in St. Joseph's Primary School on developing and creating murals. The majority of students in this class were born outside Ireland and this project fosters inclusion through the common language of art. A video has been produced and launched on Cruinniú Day.

Bridgeways take action on Climate Change

Bridgeways Family Resource Centre will hold summer workshops educating young people and children on the adverse effects climate change is having on our communities, both locally and globally. This project aims to work with 150 children and young people and will include climate action activities like upcycling furniture and clothes, as well as creating an awareness about plastic waste. The promotional video to launch this project will be premiered for Cruinniú.