Brave pony recovering in Longford after bite injury

A gentle little pony, who strayed onto a busy road at the start of May, and was discovered by an ISPCA Inspector trembling and in pain with many wounds to her face and neck is recovering in Longford following treatment.

May, as she’s been called, was brought to the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Longford for urgent treatment.

An ISPCA spokesperson explained, "May had what looked like a massive bite injury across her lower neck. Hard, leather-like scar tissue had formed and was swollen and inflamed."

The vet removed all this dead skin to prevent life-threatening infection; exposing flesh and blood almost the size of an A4 piece of paper.

The spokesperson continued, "Although unbearably painful this gentle young filly never showed any fear or any aggression.

"At first, the Vet had to re-access her neck wound twice a week to clean it. May has bravely endured this. It’s as if she knows she is now safe, that the life ahead of her will be nothing like the past. She will need to remain under Vet supervision for many more months such is the extent of her injuries."

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to report any animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 0818 515 515, email helpline@ispca.ie.