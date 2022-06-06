Carrigy moves to scotch Granard garda station downgrading fears

Speculation surrounding talk Granard Garda Station is to be downgraded later this year has been firmly rebutted by Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy.

The Ballinalee postmaster has moved to allay concerns the north Longford station could be in line for downsizing as early as this September.

Senator Carrigy said he had held talks with both Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Superintendent Seamus Boyle in the wake of the reports.

“I want to confirm that there will be no reduction of resources in Granard Garda Station this September and that Superintendent Boyle will remain in charge of both districts,” he said.

It comes after party colleague and Longford County Councillor Paraic Brady said he had learned that the station is in line for downsizing by as early as September.

Cllr Brady called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to make a statement in the Dáil on the matter, saying the streamlining of the north Longford station would be met with strong resistance locally.

It is not the first time talk surrounding the station's long term future has come under the spotlight.

In 2013, fears over a potential in reduced opening hours emerged before later being rebuffed at a Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

At present, the station is led by Superintendent Seamus Boyle who, in June 2021, was also appointed to the role of Longford superintendent following the retirement of long serving predecessor Jim Delaney.

"When speculation starts, sooner or later somebody will try and push it through and then you could see the likes of the more rural stations start to close," said Cllr Brady.

"It is something we, as councillors, will not accept because at the end of the day Granard is a busy district, it's a large town and like many other towns it has had its problems."

Cllr Brady said he would also be contacting the constituency's Oireachtas representatives with a view to preserving the station as a district headquarters.

The Leader contacted the Department of Justice for comment and were directed to the Garda Press Office for a statement who said it "doesn't comment on speculation".