01 Jun 2022

Doubts emerge over Granard garda station

Granard Garda Station. Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Granard garda station

Liam Cosgrove

Fears have emerged Granard garda station could be downgraded later this year.

Granard Municipal District Cllr Paraic Brady said he has learned in recent days that the station is in line for downsizing by as early as September.

Cllr Brady called on Justice Minister Helen McEntee to make a statement in the Dáíl on the matter, saying the streamlining of the north Longford station would be met with strong resistance locally.

It is not the first time talk surrounding the station's long term future has come under the spotlight.

In 2013, fears over a potential in reduced opening hours emerged before later being rebuffed at a Joint Policing Committee (JPC).

At present, the station is led by Superintendent Seamus Boyle who, in June 2021, was also appointed to the role of Longford superintendent following the retirement of long serving predecessor Jim Delaney.

"When speculation starts, sooner or later somebody will try and push it through and then you could see the likes of the more rural stations start to close," he said.

"It is something we, as councillors, will not accept because at the end of the day Granard is a busy district, it's a large town and like many other towns it has had its problems."

Cllr Brady said he would also be contacting the constituency's Oireachtas representatives with a view to preserving the station as a district headquarters.

The Leader contacted the Department of Justice for comment and were directed to the Garda Press Office for a statement who said it "doesn't comment on speculation". 

