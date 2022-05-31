Longford women in business share Covid-19 survival experiences

Women in business from Longford, Leitrim and Westmeath gathered in Lough Rynn Castle in Mohill on the evening of Monday, May 16 to attend the first in person tri county women in business event in over two years.

The aim of the event was to provide an opportunity to share experiences on surviving in business over the last two years and also for some informal networking.

The event was opened by Pat Murphy, Chairperson of the Tri County Women in Business Network.

Special guest for the event was Ellen Gunning from The Irish Academy of Public Relations.

With over 30 years’ experience in public relations as a practitioner and educator, Ellen spoke about the transition for businesses as a result of Covid.

Iris Kavanagh then facilitated an informal networking session.

A marketing and communications professional, trainer and facilitator, Iris is the owner of Penny Pop, a marketing agency. With over 16 years’ experience, Iris has held senior positions in national and multinational organisations.

The event was organised jointly by the Local Enterprise Offices of Longford, Leitrim, and Westmeath with the aim of further developing relationships within the Women in Business Network across the counties involved.

For further information on the Women in Business Network please contact the Local Enterprise Office Longford.

Caption: Local Enterprise Offices Longford, Leitrim and Westmeath hosted a tri county women in business network event on Monday, May 16 at Lough Rynn Castle in Mohill. It was the first in person tri county event in over two years. Pictured are Uruemu Adejinmi, Pat Murphy (Chairperson of the Tri County Network) and Stephanie Igoe