20 May 2022

Hospice Sunflower Day takes place in Longford on June 10

Pictured marking the launch of Hospice Sunflower Day is Sophia Stapleton (age 6) Picture: Tom Honan

Reporter:

Newsroom

20 May 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, has announced that Hospice Sunflower Days is returning to towns and villages all over the country and this year’s event will take place on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

Volunteers nationwide will be selling sunflower merchandise to raise vital funds for local hospice and specialist palliative homecare services. Members of the public who wish to support their local hospice by donating online can do so by sponsoring a virtual sunflower in memory of a loved one at www.togetherforhospice.ie/ sunflowerdays.

In Longford, volunteers will be out collecting on Friday, June 10 to raise funds for Longford Hospice.

Hospice care and homecare is all about providing help and support to those living with a life-limiting illness and their families.

Hospice care is provided either in specialist units in the hospice or in the person’s own home with specialist palliative trained home care nurses.

Dan Rooney, Chairperson, Longford Hospice, said, “We are delighted to launch our 2022 Hospice Sunflower Days campaign and to combine the traditional with the digital this year with the return of our on-street collection and our virtual Sunflower Remembrance Garden.

We are calling on everyone to mark Hospice Sunflower Days by supporting on-street or online this year and donating what you can to help Longford Hospice Homecare.”

You can support Longford Hospice Homecare by donating to on-street volunteers on June 10 or by dedicating a sunflower in memory of a loved one online at www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays.

Local News

