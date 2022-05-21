Search

21 May 2022

Longford man caught with cocaine in local estate fined

Longford Courthouse.

A man has been fined €150 after been found in the possession of cocaine in a Longford housing estate.

Liam Cosgrove

21 May 2022 11:00 AM

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

William Nevin, 64 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, was convicted of drugs possession by Judge Éiteáin Cunningham at a sitting of Longford District Court last week.

The 34-year-old was stopped by an officer attached to Longford's Drugs Unit at around 7:30pm in Annaly Park, the court was told.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State, said when stopped the accused was found with €100 worth of cocaine.
It was also revealed Mr Nevin had ten previous convictions, none of which however were for drug related offences.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said there was a “fairly favourable” probation report available to the court in passing any sentence handed down.

“He (Mr Nevin) was before the court on another matter and I do have a probation report which shows he is engaging very well with the probation services,” he said.

Judge Cunningham subsequently fined Mr Nevin €150, giving him two months to pay.

