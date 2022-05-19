Search

19 May 2022

Over 2,000 Longford volunteers join in National Spring Clean

Reporter:

Newsroom

19 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford was very well represented in the National Spring Clean this year as close to 50 groups took to the streets and rural roads to pick up litter and clean up the county.

The National Spring Clean is Ireland’s official anti-litter campaign and over the past 23 years, the initiative has been highlighted the collective responsibility we share in tackling and preventing our national litter problem.

National Spring Clean is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce in partnership with Local Authorities and supported by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment & Mars Wrigley Ireland.

This year, the campaign returned to its usual month long clean up after two years of restricted clean-ups due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 50 groups from Longford registered to carry out  clean-ups throughout the country, an increase on the number of registered groups this time last year making #SpringClean22 Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign to date.

Over 2,000 Longford volunteers have participated in organised clean-ups throughout the county.

Nationwide, volunteers collected an estimated 2,800 tonnes of litter. Furthermore, National Spring Clean has been a starting point for a large number of groups to organise regular clean-up events all year long.

National Spring Clean 2022 has been an amazing opportunity for communities to come together and do their bit for their local environment, contribute to creating a more sustainable community, be with like-minded people and make a difference.

This year the theme of community pride was at the forefront of the campaign with The National Spring Clean urging people of all ages to gather friends, family, classmates, neighbors or colleagues to unite in cleaning their shared green spaces together.

