Search

13 May 2022

Garda operation targeting Longford's feuding crisis leads to over 450 charges and 200 arrests

Gardaí

Gardaí at the scene of an alleged feud related assault in Penneys department store in March

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

13 May 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A dedicated garda led operation aimed at specifically targeting Longford's spiralling feuding crisis has led to over 450 charges being issued and more than 200 arrests, new figures have revealed.

Minister of State Frank Feighan made the disclosure in the Daíl last night when responding to a parliamentary question tabled by Longford-Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty.

He told of how the "majority of violent crimes" which have occurred in Longford since the turn of the year have been related to as many as 14 different feuds, involving seven different families.

Mr Feighan said the large scale garda clampdown aimed at combatting the issue came courtesy of the setting up of Operation Stola in April 2019.

That operation, which was the brainchild of former superintendent Jim Delaney, has resulted in 206 arrests and 454 charges being brought against suspected ringleaders involved in those feuds.

"A total of 54 of the charges relate to violent crimes, including assaults, violent disorder and knife crimes," he added.

In responding to calls by Mr Flaherty for greater garda resources to be made available and stricter governance of bail conditions, the Sligo-Leitrim TD said the Government remained committed to tackling Longford's ongoing feuding crisis.

"The (Justice) Minister engaged with community representatives during a visit to County Longford in February and is encouraged by the positive collaborative work emanating from Longford's pilot local community safety partnership" he said.

"The partnership represents a significant element of the Government's new community safety policy, which facilitates formal collaboration by community representatives, local business and public service providers to tackle key issues identified by the community itself.

"The Longford partnership is subject to independent monitoring and evaluation throughout the life of the pilot, and learnings arising from its operation will inform its work into the future as well as the roll-out of partnerships nationwide." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media